Person taken to hospital as firefighters battle blaze in four-storey building

Four fire appliances were needed to tackle the blaze

A person was taken to hospital after a fire broke out in a four-storey building in Edinburgh.

Three Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) appliances, as well as one height appliance, were sent to battle a flat fire at Huntingdon Place on Monday.

Four appliances were dispatched to deal with a flat fire in Edinburgh | Johnston Press

Firefighters were called to the blaze in a ground-floor flat in the four-storey building about 2.15pm.

One person was taken to hospital for treatment. The condition of the person remains unknown.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 2.13pm on Monday, February 3 to reports of a flat on fire at Huntingdon Place, Edinburgh.

“Operations Control mobilised three fire appliances and one height vehicle and firefighters extinguished a fire affecting a ground floor flat within a four-storey building.

“One casualty was in the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service who was transported to hospital.