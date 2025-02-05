Person taken to hospital as firefighters battle blaze in four-storey building
A person was taken to hospital after a fire broke out in a four-storey building in Edinburgh.
Three Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) appliances, as well as one height appliance, were sent to battle a flat fire at Huntingdon Place on Monday.
Firefighters were called to the blaze in a ground-floor flat in the four-storey building about 2.15pm.
One person was taken to hospital for treatment. The condition of the person remains unknown.
A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 2.13pm on Monday, February 3 to reports of a flat on fire at Huntingdon Place, Edinburgh.
“Operations Control mobilised three fire appliances and one height vehicle and firefighters extinguished a fire affecting a ground floor flat within a four-storey building.
“One casualty was in the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service who was transported to hospital.
“Crews left the scene after ensuring the area was made safe.”
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.