Aberdeen fire: Huge fire erupts near Scottish Premiership football club stadium as roads shut

Dale Miller
By Dale Miller

Head of News

Comment
Published 22nd Jan 2025, 10:01 BST
Firefighters and police officers are in attendance at the major fire, with nearby roads shut

A major fire has erupted in a garage close to Aberdeen FC’s home ground Pittodrie.

Firefighters are tackling the large blaze on Merkland Road East after it broke out on Wednesday morning.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Firefighters are battling a blaze near Pittodrie football stadiumFirefighters are battling a blaze near Pittodrie football stadium
Firefighters are battling a blaze near Pittodrie football stadium | Johnston Press

Images taken from the scene have shown plumes of smoke billowing into the air. Police Scotland officers are also in attendance.

It is not yet known if anyone has been injured in the blaze.

Merkland Road East, Ardarroch Road and Pittodrie Street have been closed to traffic.

A statement posted by Police Scotland Aberdeen said: “Please avoid the area and use alternative routes until further notice. Note that #King St remains open to traffic.”

Related topics:FireScottish PremiershipTraffic
Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.

Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice