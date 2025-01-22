Aberdeen fire: Huge fire erupts near Scottish Premiership football club stadium as roads shut
A major fire has erupted in a garage close to Aberdeen FC’s home ground Pittodrie.
Firefighters are tackling the large blaze on Merkland Road East after it broke out on Wednesday morning.
Images taken from the scene have shown plumes of smoke billowing into the air. Police Scotland officers are also in attendance.
It is not yet known if anyone has been injured in the blaze.
Merkland Road East, Ardarroch Road and Pittodrie Street have been closed to traffic.
A statement posted by Police Scotland Aberdeen said: “Please avoid the area and use alternative routes until further notice. Note that #King St remains open to traffic.”
