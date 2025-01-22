Firefighters and police officers are in attendance at the major fire, with nearby roads shut

A major fire has erupted in a garage close to Aberdeen FC’s home ground Pittodrie.

Firefighters are tackling the large blaze on Merkland Road East after it broke out on Wednesday morning.

Firefighters are battling a blaze near Pittodrie football stadium | Johnston Press

Images taken from the scene have shown plumes of smoke billowing into the air. Police Scotland officers are also in attendance.

It is not yet known if anyone has been injured in the blaze.

Merkland Road East, Ardarroch Road and Pittodrie Street have been closed to traffic.