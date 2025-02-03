Firefighters battle major blaze in quiet Scottish residential street

Three fire and one height appliance has been sent to the residential blaze

Firefighters are battling a major residential blaze in Edinburgh.

Three Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) appliances have been sent to the flat fire at Huntingdon Place.

Firefighters are battling a blaze in Edinburgh
Firefighters are battling a blaze in Edinburgh

At least one ambulance is also in attendance.

A photo circulated from the scene has shown emergency vehicles queued along the residential street.

A SFRS spokesperson said one height appliance was also at the scene of the fire. The incident remains ongoing.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 2:25pm on Monday, February 3, 2025, police were alerted to a fire in flat in Huntingdon Place in Edinburgh.

"Emergency services remain on scene."

