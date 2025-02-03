Three fire and one height appliance has been sent to the residential blaze

Firefighters are battling a major residential blaze in Edinburgh.

Three Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) appliances have been sent to the flat fire at Huntingdon Place.

At least one ambulance is also in attendance.

A photo circulated from the scene has shown emergency vehicles queued along the residential street.

A SFRS spokesperson said one height appliance was also at the scene of the fire. The incident remains ongoing.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 2:25pm on Monday, February 3, 2025, police were alerted to a fire in flat in Huntingdon Place in Edinburgh.