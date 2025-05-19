Motorcyclist killed in crash with Land Rover on country road

By Lucinda Cameron
Published 19th May 2025, 10:15 BST
The collision that left a motorcyclist dead involved a Land Rover Discovery.

A motorcyclist has been killed in a crash on a country road in Renfrewshire.

The collision involving a KTM 790 Duke motorcycle and a Land Rover Discovery happened on the B790 Houston Road near Johnstone around 6.35pm on Sunday.

A motorcyclist was killed in the rural crashplaceholder image
A motorcyclist was killed in the rural crash | Adobe

Police said emergency services attended and the motorcyclist, a 30-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The occupants of the Land Rover were not injured.

Sergeant Ally Wright said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died.

“We are carrying out extensive inquiries to establish the full circumstances and would like to thank all the motorists who remained at the scene to speak with officers.

“We would ask anyone who witnessed the collision and has yet to speak with police to please come forward.

“Anyone with relevant dashcam footage is also asked to contact us.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident 2960 of May 18.

