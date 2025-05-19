'Beloved' grandfather who died after being hit by BMW is named
Tributes have been paid to a “beloved” father and grandfather who died after a crash in Fife.
Police received a report of a crash involving a BMW car and a pedestrian on Dunnikier Way in Kirkcaldy, Fife, at about 9.20pm on Tuesday April 22.
Emergency services went to the scene where Grzegorz Pychowski, 74, was pronounced dead.
The driver of the BMW, a 44-year-old man, was arrested in connection with an alleged road traffic offence and was later released pending further inquiries.
Mr Pychowski’s family paid tribute to him in a statement released via Police Scotland.
They said: “A beloved Dad, Grandad, Friend. Grzegorz’s memory will live on. Let us hurry to love those close to us, they leave so quickly.”
Police said a small, dark car which was in the area at the time of the collision has now been traced. Officers are no longer appealing for information, but said inquiries were continuing.
Sergeant Lee Walkingshaw said: “Our thoughts are with Mr Pychowski’s family and friends at this difficult time. We’ll continue to liaise with them throughout our investigation.
“I’d like to thank everyone who has come forward with information to assist our inquiries.”
