'Beloved' grandfather who died after being hit by BMW is named

The father and grandfather killed in the crash in Fife has been named.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tributes have been paid to a “beloved” father and grandfather who died after a crash in Fife.

Police received a report of a crash involving a BMW car and a pedestrian on Dunnikier Way in Kirkcaldy, Fife, at about 9.20pm on Tuesday April 22.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Grzegorz Pychowski, 74, was pronounced dead at the scene | Police Scotland

Emergency services went to the scene where Grzegorz Pychowski, 74, was pronounced dead.

The driver of the BMW, a 44-year-old man, was arrested in connection with an alleged road traffic offence and was later released pending further inquiries.

Mr Pychowski’s family paid tribute to him in a statement released via Police Scotland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They said: “A beloved Dad, Grandad, Friend. Grzegorz’s memory will live on. Let us hurry to love those close to us, they leave so quickly.”

Police said a small, dark car which was in the area at the time of the collision has now been traced. Officers are no longer appealing for information, but said inquiries were continuing.

Sergeant Lee Walkingshaw said: “Our thoughts are with Mr Pychowski’s family and friends at this difficult time. We’ll continue to liaise with them throughout our investigation.