The collision took place on Easter Sunday - and has left the male rider of the Triumph motorcycle dead

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A motorcyclist has died following a crash with a pickup truck on Easter Sunday.

Police said the 68-year-old man was riding a black Triumph motorcycle when it was involved in a crash with a white Isuzu pickup on the A933 between Arbroath and Colliston in Angus.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A motorcyclist has been killed in the collision | John Devlin

The incident happened around 2.05pm. Emergency services attended, but the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

The female driver of the pickup was not injured. The road was closed until around 8.45pm for investigations.

Sergeant Brian McEwen, from Police Scotland, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died.

“Our investigation to establish the full circumstances is ongoing and I would urge anyone who was in the area around the time and who may have seen the crash or have dash-cam footage to get in touch.”