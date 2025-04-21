Two men attack cyclist and steal his electric bike in 'terrifying ordeal'
Two men attacked a cyclist and stole his electric bike in what police have described as a “terrifying ordeal” in Motherwell.
The attack happened around 5.15pm on Thursday on the town’s Shields Road.
A 25-year-old man who was pushing a red electric Carrera bike was approached by the two men, police said.
The pair assaulted the cyclist before taking the bike.
Detective Constable Christine McLanachan said: “This was a frightening ordeal for the man involved and it is imperative that we trace the people responsible and enquiries are ongoing to do so.
“I would urge anyone who was in the area at the time or has any information that could assist our investigation or has any information regarding the whereabouts of the bike to contact us.”
Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101, or they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.