In Scotland, Easter Monday isn’t a nationwide bank holiday – though some local authorities do observe the holiday.

While many people around Scotland will be enjoying a long weekend with the arrival of Easter, others will have one less day off than some.

Though Good Friday is a bank holiday in Scotland, the same cannot be said for Easter Monday which takes place on April 21, 2025.

Easter Monday isn't a bank holiday in Scotland. | thaninee - stock.adobe.com

England, Wales and Northern Ireland all recognise the second day of Easter as a national bank holiday, but in Scotland it is for councils to decide if the event is observed or not.

Scottish local authorities have the power to make certain days public holidays, typically to fit traditions within their region. For example, in Shetland the council has instated Up Helly Aa Wednesday as an annual public holiday.

As for Easter Monday, some local councils in Scotland – such as Edinburgh and Glasgow – have made the day a public holiday, but it varies from region to region.

Here is everywhere in Scotland where Easter Monday is a public holiday, and if the schools are closed on April 21.

Everywhere in Scotland Easter Monday is considered a public holiday

Here are all of the Scottish councils which recognise Easter Monday (April 21), as a public holiday:

Aberdeen City Council

Argyll and Bute Council

Clackmannanshire Council

Comhairle nan Eilean Siar

Dumfries and Galloway Council

East Ayrshire Council

East Dunbartonshire Council

East Lothian Council

East Renfrewshire Council

Edinburgh Council

Falkirk Council

Glasgow City Council

Highland Council

Inverclyde Council

North Ayrshire Council

North Lanarkshire Council

Orkney Islands Council

Perth and Kinross Council

Renfrewshire Council

Shetland Islands Council

South Ayrshire Council

South Lanarkshire Council

Stirling Council

West Dunbartonshire Council

West Lothian Council

With the exception of Aberdeen City Council, schools will also have the day off on Monday, April 21 – though it is worth checking in with your children’s school directly for more information.

There are also several Scottish towns which do recognise Easter Monday as a public holiday, even if their local council doesn’t. This includes Newmachar, Westhill and Portlethen in Aberdeenshire; Kirriemuir in Angus; and Forres in Moray.

The Scottish regions which don’t observe Easter Monday as a bank holiday

Meanwhile, there are several local authorities which follow the national calendar and do not recognise April 21 as a bank holiday.

Scottish councils which don’t count Easter Monday as a bank holiday:

Aberdeenshire Council (with the exception of Newmachar, Westhill and Portlethen)

Angus Council (Except Kirriemuir)

Dundee City Council

Midlothian Council

Moray Council (Except Forres)

Scottish Borders Council

Fife Council

Although Easter Monday may not be observed as a public holiday, schools in both the Angus Council and Midlothian Council districts are set to be off on Monday, April 21.

Many schools in Scotland will be off on Easter Monday. | LIGHTFIELD STUDIOS - stock.adobe.com

Are schools in Scotland off on Easter Monday?

If you’re wondering whether or not your child’s school is off on Monday it is always best to check directly with their school yourself.

With that being said, the majority of Scottish council-run schools will have the day off on April 21.

However schools which won’t have the day off include those run by:

Aberdeen City Council

Aberdeenshire Council

Dundee City Council

Moray Council

Scottish Borders Council

Fife Council

If you are looking for further information regarding school term times in your area, consult your council’s website or check in with your child’s school