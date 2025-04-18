Is Easter Monday a bank holiday in Scotland? Here are all the Scottish councils which recognise the holiday
While many people around Scotland will be enjoying a long weekend with the arrival of Easter, others will have one less day off than some.
Though Good Friday is a bank holiday in Scotland, the same cannot be said for Easter Monday which takes place on April 21, 2025.
England, Wales and Northern Ireland all recognise the second day of Easter as a national bank holiday, but in Scotland it is for councils to decide if the event is observed or not.
Scottish local authorities have the power to make certain days public holidays, typically to fit traditions within their region. For example, in Shetland the council has instated Up Helly Aa Wednesday as an annual public holiday.
As for Easter Monday, some local councils in Scotland – such as Edinburgh and Glasgow – have made the day a public holiday, but it varies from region to region.
Here is everywhere in Scotland where Easter Monday is a public holiday, and if the schools are closed on April 21.
Everywhere in Scotland Easter Monday is considered a public holiday
Here are all of the Scottish councils which recognise Easter Monday (April 21), as a public holiday:
- Aberdeen City Council
- Argyll and Bute Council
- Clackmannanshire Council
- Comhairle nan Eilean Siar
- Dumfries and Galloway Council
- East Ayrshire Council
- East Dunbartonshire Council
- East Lothian Council
- East Renfrewshire Council
- Edinburgh Council
- Falkirk Council
- Glasgow City Council
- Highland Council
- Inverclyde Council
- North Ayrshire Council
- North Lanarkshire Council
- Orkney Islands Council
- Perth and Kinross Council
- Renfrewshire Council
- Shetland Islands Council
- South Ayrshire Council
- South Lanarkshire Council
- Stirling Council
- West Dunbartonshire Council
- West Lothian Council
With the exception of Aberdeen City Council, schools will also have the day off on Monday, April 21 – though it is worth checking in with your children’s school directly for more information.
There are also several Scottish towns which do recognise Easter Monday as a public holiday, even if their local council doesn’t. This includes Newmachar, Westhill and Portlethen in Aberdeenshire; Kirriemuir in Angus; and Forres in Moray.
The Scottish regions which don’t observe Easter Monday as a bank holiday
Meanwhile, there are several local authorities which follow the national calendar and do not recognise April 21 as a bank holiday.
Scottish councils which don’t count Easter Monday as a bank holiday:
- Aberdeenshire Council (with the exception of Newmachar, Westhill and Portlethen)
- Angus Council (Except Kirriemuir)
- Dundee City Council
- Midlothian Council
- Moray Council (Except Forres)
- Scottish Borders Council
- Fife Council
Although Easter Monday may not be observed as a public holiday, schools in both the Angus Council and Midlothian Council districts are set to be off on Monday, April 21.
Are schools in Scotland off on Easter Monday?
If you’re wondering whether or not your child’s school is off on Monday it is always best to check directly with their school yourself.
With that being said, the majority of Scottish council-run schools will have the day off on April 21.
However schools which won’t have the day off include those run by:
- Aberdeen City Council
- Aberdeenshire Council
- Dundee City Council
- Moray Council
- Scottish Borders Council
- Fife Council
If you are looking for further information regarding school term times in your area, consult your council’s website or check in with your child’s school
There are also a number of additional public holidays and in-service days which will impact school term dates, and local councils should have a comprehensive list of relevant dates available online.
