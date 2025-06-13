Police said the deaths are from suspected exposure to carbon monoxide.

A man and woman have been found dead in a tent beside a loch with suspected carbon monoxide poisoning.

The bodies of the 55-year-old man and 47-year-old woman were found on the east side of Loch Awe, Dalmally, in Argyll and Bute, around 4.25pm on Saturday June 7.

The man and woman were found beside a loch. | Adobe

Police said the deaths were not being treated as suspicious.

It is understood the deaths are suspected to be from carbon monoxide, which may be related to a camping stove.