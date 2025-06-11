Families in Argyll & Bute encouraged to explore adoption services

One of the UK’s leading children’s charities, Kibble, is inviting families from across Argyll and Bute to discover the life-changing journey of adoption at a free virtual event this June.

With over 1,000 children currently on the UK adoption register, Kibble is responding to growing interest from the Argyll & Bute area by hosting an online information session on Thursday, June 12 at 7pm.

The event offers a welcoming space for prospective adoptive parents to learn more about the process and ask questions in a relaxed, supportive environment.

Attendees will hear from Kibble’s dedicated Voluntary Adoption Service team, who specialise in placing children who have experienced early trauma or adversity into nurturing, permanent homes. The session is designed to offer practical guidance and emotional insight into the adoption journey, from the initial enquiry through to becoming a parent.

Due to interest received, the team has also scheduled preparation groups in Oban on July 5 and 6. People interested in joining the online sessions are encouraged to email the [email protected] or through the website Kibble Adoption — Transforming lives, families and our communities. There is scope to hold similar sessions in other areas, should there be demand.

Paula Harkins, Operations Manager for Kibble, said: “There is an urgent and critical need for more adoptive families in the West of Scotland, and across the UK, to meet the needs of children who are awaiting their forever families.

“We have seen an increase in enquiries from across Argyll & Bute recently, and we would like to invite those with an interest to join the experience to hear more about what voluntary adoption entails, gaining real insight and support.

“Many people do not believe that they have what it takes to be an adoptive parent, but we are reaching out to people from all walks of life who can offer stability, security and fun, supporting their child to achieve their potential, whatever that may be.”