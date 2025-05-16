Seven-year-old excluded after report of knife at school

By Lucinda Cameron
Comment
Published 16th May 2025, 15:03 BST
File photo of school children in a classplaceholder image
File photo of school children in a class | PA
Incident resolved “without disruption to the wider school”

A seven-year-old child has been excluded from primary school after allegedly bringing in a knife.

South Ayrshire Council said no staff or pupils were harmed or threatened during the incident at a school in Ayr last week.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police were called and the council said the incident in the P3 class was resolved “without disruption to the wider school”.

The council said the child involved was excluded.

A council spokesperson said: “Parents/carers with children in the P3 class were notified of the incident last week.

“The police were also informed along with other relevant agencies.

“Wider communication on the incident was subsequently sent to all parents/carers with children at the school.”

Police said they are working with other agencies.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 9.20am on Thursday May 8, we received a report of a child in possession of a knife at a school in Ayr.

“Suitable advice was given and police are working with partners in relation to the matter.”

Related topics:PolicePrimary schoolCouncilCarers
Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.

Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice