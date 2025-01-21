Police are treating the deaths as unexplained, with relatives aware and being supported by specialist officers

The deaths of a 36-year-old man and a six-year-old girl whose bodies were found at a property in West Lothian are being treated as “unexplained” by police.

Officers found the bodies at a property in Harburn Drive, West Calder, after they were called to a report of concern for a person at about 4pm on Monday January 20.

Police said the deaths are being treated as unexplained and post-mortem examinations will take place in due course.

A forensics tent has been erected at the property in West Calder | Lisa Ferguson/NationalWorld

Officers said their relatives are aware and are being supported by specialist officers.

Police said extensive inquiries are underway to establish the full circumstances.

Chief Inspector Elaine McArthur-Kerr, local area commander, said: “We understand this incident may be very upsetting and worrying for the people living in this community and would ask anyone with any concerns to speak to us.

“A police presence will remain in the area while we carry out investigations and anyone with any concerns, or information, can approach these officers.”

The fire service also went to the scene on Monday to support emergency service partners.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “Operations Control mobilised one appliance to the scene and crews gained entry to a dwelling house.

“Crews left the scene at 5.03pm.”

MP for the area Gregor Poynton said he was “sorry to learn about the tragic deaths in West Calder”.