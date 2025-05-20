Pedestrian seriously injured after being hit by van at busy Scottish town junction
Police are appealing for information after a pedestrian was seriously injured in a collision involving a van in Ayr.
The crash happened in Beresford Terrace at its junction with Parkhouse Street around 7.30pm on Wednesday May 14.
Emergency services went to the scene. The pedestrian, a 46-year-old man, was taken to hospital for treatment to serious injuries.
The 39-year-old man police said was driving the van was arrested and later released pending further inquiries.
Police are appealing for information about the incident.
Constable Ashleigh MacLachlan, of the Road Policing Unit, said: “Our inquiries into the circumstances are ongoing. I am appealing for anyone who saw the crash who hasn’t already spoken to officers to get in touch.
“I would also ask anyone who was in the area at the time and may have dashcam footage which could assist to contact us.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident 3390 of May 14.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.