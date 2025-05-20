The pedestrian was seriously injured in the collision.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are appealing for information after a pedestrian was seriously injured in a collision involving a van in Ayr.

The crash happened in Beresford Terrace at its junction with Parkhouse Street around 7.30pm on Wednesday May 14.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pedestrian has been killed in the incident | Contributed

Emergency services went to the scene. The pedestrian, a 46-year-old man, was taken to hospital for treatment to serious injuries.

READ MORE: Pupil charged for allegedly possessing knife at Scottish primary school

The 39-year-old man police said was driving the van was arrested and later released pending further inquiries.

Police are appealing for information about the incident.

Constable Ashleigh MacLachlan, of the Road Policing Unit, said: “Our inquiries into the circumstances are ongoing. I am appealing for anyone who saw the crash who hasn’t already spoken to officers to get in touch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I would also ask anyone who was in the area at the time and may have dashcam footage which could assist to contact us.”