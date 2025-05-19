Four fire pumps have been sent to the grass blaze in the Highlands.

Firefighters are battling a forest wildfire between the Highlands and Moray.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said it was alerted to the blaze in the Culbin Forest area, which stretches around 20 miles from Nairn, Highlands, to Burghead in Elgin, Moray.

Firefighters are battling a grass blaze in the Highlands | Johnston Press

The service received a call at 8.37am on Monday. Fire crews are continuing to battle the blaze for a second day.

At the height of the incident, more than 25 firefighters were involved in tackling the blaze, which measured around 800 by 500 metres late on Monday afternoon.

One fire appliance remained at the forest overnight and three more went to the scene on Tuesday morning. There were no reports of any injuries.

Members of the public have been asked to avoid the area, and people who live nearby are advised to close windows and doors due to the smoke.

The fire broke out while an “extreme” risk of wildfire warning was in place across Scotland. The SFRS warning came into force on Thursday, May 15 and was in place until Monday, May 19.

Police Scotland said officers were called to the scene at 3.10pm on Monday. Members of the public were asked to avoid the area.

It comes after firefighters extinguished a wildfire near Shotts, North Lanarkshire.

Six fire appliances went to the scene in the Springhill and Leadloch Road areas just outside Shotts after the alarm was raised at 4.09pm on Sunday.

More than 30 firefighters were involved at the height of the incident, which came as an “extreme” risk of wildfire warning was in place across Scotland.

Firefighters were at the scene on Monday morning, but left at about 10am after extinguishing the blaze.

Due to high winds, smoke was drifting across Shotts on Sunday and residents were told to keep their windows and doors closed.

People in the nearby towns of Motherwell, Wishaw and Newmains were advised to stay vigilant and keep their windows and doors shut if they could see smoke.