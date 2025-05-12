Firefighters battle major blaze on busy Edinburgh city centre street as roads shut
Firefighters are battling a blaze on the Cowgate in Edinburgh.
The fire was reported about 4.20pm on Monday, with emergency services at the scene.
A video taken of the incident shows smoke billowing from a building, with the surrounding area cordoned off.
An eyewitness said fire crews were stationed outside the OX184 bar and residents had been “evacuated from the adjoining tenements”.
The Cowgate has been shut to traffic at the Grassmarket.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) confirmed four vehicles and a height appliance were sent to tackle the incident.
A SFRS spokesperson said: “Firefighters in Edinburgh are at a commercial building fire in Cowgate, which is closed from the junction of Guthrie Street to Blair Street. Those living or working nearby are urged to keep windows and doors closed due to smoke in the area.”
Police are advising the public to avoid the area.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Cowgate in Edinburgh is closed at Grassmarket following a report of a building fire, which was reported around 4.20pm on Monday, May 12. Guthrie Street at Chamber Street is also closed.
“Emergency services are in attendance and the public is advised to avoid the area.”
Comments
