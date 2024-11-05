A push to ban traffic on the Cowgate was debated at Edinburgh City Council meetings in the month’s before Saturday’s fatal incident

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A ban on traffic in Edinburgh’s ‘dangerous’ Cowgate was due be introduced months before a fatal crash on the Old Town street – but was delayed by the council over concerns about funding.

A 74-year-old man died after being hit by a single-decker bus on the Cowgate on Saturday in a tragic incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emergency personnel in the Cowgate area of Edinburgh where a 74-year-old man died after being struck by a single decker bus. Picture: Roy/PA Wire | PA

Councillors agreed earlier in the year to close the busy street to “some or all through traffic in 2024”. It was initially hoped a “complete closure” would be in place for the start of the summer festivals.

And the latest incident has moved councillors to call for the closure to now be pushed forward “as soon as possible”.

Concerns over “wholly inadequate” pavement widths and pedestrians “spilling onto sometimes heavily-trafficked carriages” in the area were raised in a report to the transport committee in February, which voted to progress an experimental traffic order closing the street to all traffic.

Campaign group Living Streets said that their report on Edinburgh's Cowgate eight years ago showed that it was a dangerous place for pedestrians. | Google Street View

Despite the safety concerns, however, the project was delayed in May due to a “lack of funding” and “uncertainty over when funding may be secured”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Funding bids were submitted to Sustrans to take forward the experimental closure of the Cowgate and Lawnmarket, but there was a “high level of uncertainty regarding funding allocations by Transport Scotland to Sustrans, and no certainty as to when funding may be secured, or decisions taken”, councillors were told at the May committee.

Officers said making part of the Cowgate one-way was the “most workable option” to increase pedestrian space in the short term – but the-then transport convener Scott Arthur said a “complete closure” was “what the committee is expecting”.

Transport committee member Danny Aston said this week it was the “clear will of committee to move forward with solutions”, adding: “The sooner we do that, the better.”

He said: “My thoughts are with the man involved in this tragic incident and his family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Nothing has changed for me in the last few months in terms of my view that vehicle access to the Cowgate needs to change as soon as possible. Anyone who spends any time there sees the dangers that pedestrians are subjected to.

“Obviously it’s at its worst in August, but it’s pretty bad all through the year; very narrow pavements, and very often folk spilling out and a lot of them will have had a drink. It’s clear that things as they stand simply aren’t safe.”

Police Scotland said in a statement: “This was a tragic incident. We are investigating a crash and our road policing officers, assisted by local officers, are continuing to carry out enquiries.”

Police had warned people on social media to not share videos and images circulating “which are causing distress to the deceased’s family and those viewing them inadvertently”. They said “extensive enquiries” were ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the incident, which resulted in the pensioner suffering from catastrophic injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Edinburgh transport convener Stephen Jenkinson said the council remained “firmly committed to making our city centre a safer, more welcoming environment for all road users”.

He said: “The proposed improvements to the Cowgate are very much part of our plans. I want to express my sincere condolences to the family of the gentleman who died in the tragic incident on the Cowgate over the weekend.

“The circumstances are still unknown and it’s important that we allow the police to investigate fully before jumping to any conclusions.”

David Hunter, from campaign group Living Streets, said: “It’s too soon to jump to conclusions about the horrific incident on the Cowgate, but what we do know is that it has been a major road safety hazard for years. It was over 20 years ago that traffic was stopped after 10pm because of these known risks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Cowgate can’t be seen in isolation, but a plan to reduce traffic or remove it entirely from both the Cowgate – and the Royal Mile is desperately needed. This needn’t cost millions.”

Cllr Aston told the meeting in May he was “a little bit baffled about how we got here so quickly from the hopeful days of February”.

He said: “Funding is tight, I understand that. But we were told these were relatively low-cost interventions. And that instinctively makes sense when you look at the schemes we were looking at.”

Interim director of place Gareth Barwell said: “If you think of the Cowgate, what you can see in the update here is the officer view is actually trialling a one-way direction is the way to go.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The aim of the scheme is to reduce vehicle numbers going down there to make the city centre more pedestrian friendly, but then to increase the space that is actually accessible for those people walking and wheeling and the cost in this scheme is broadly narrowing down the carriageway to bring in that available space to drive in.

“But as we found through Spaces for People, putting in some bollards, for example, just to narrow the carriageway, it narrows the carriageway. It doesn’t make it easier if you’re in a wheelchair or you’ve got a pushchair.”

Mr Barwell admitted the council needed to “get better at doing these things in an agile manner”.

But he said the authority had to be “mindful we’re talking about something in the heart of the Old Town, so it’s very hard to go cheap and nasty when we’re also charged with being the custodians of a World Heritage Site”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad