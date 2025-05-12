Officers in the Highlands also caught three Porsche drivers driving at 99mph over the weekend.

Three motorcyclists and three Porsche drivers were caught speeding by police.

Sign up to our Scotsman Rural News - A weekly of the Hay's Way tour of Scotland emailed direct to you. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Motorcyclists were caught going more than 140mph this weekend during a police crackdown on speeding in the Highlands.

Police witnessed three speeding bikers travelling at speeds of 117mph, 139mph, and 142mph on the B817 near Ballachraggan, which is nearby Invergordon. Another car was detected driving at 90mph.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, three Porsche drivers were caught speeding at 99mph on the A890 near Ledgowan.

During the spell of good weather, Highlands and Islands road policing officers carried out proactive patrols in order to address “irresponsible and dangerous behaviour” on the roads.

They said that the small number of motorists who were caught during the weekend crackdown had chosen to disregard their own safety, and that of others, with their driving and as such now have to face consequences.

Constable Smith said: "Driving or riding at these speeds drastically reduces reaction time. Excessive speed is one of the 5 most prevalent causation factors in serious and fatal collisions. All of these drivers now face serious penalties. We remain committed to improving road safety across the Highlands and Islands."