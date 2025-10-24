Two marked police vehicles involved in crash

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Three police officers have been taken to hospital following an early-morning crash in Edinburgh city centre involving two marked police vehicles.

Emergency services were called to the incident in Broughton Street at around 6am on Friday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Edinburgh city centre roads were closed after police vehicles were involved in a crash. | Scotsman

Police said three officers were taken to hospital for assessment, but their injuries are not believed to be serious.

Subscribe to The Edinburgh News today for just £4.99 to unlock premium articles, less ads and faster load times - explore our subscription options here

A damaged police car and police van were taken away from the scene by a recovery vehicle.

The area was taped off by police before Broughton Street reopened to traffic shortly after 9am.

Road closures were put in place from East London Street, Albany Street, Forth Street and York Place.