Broughton Street crash: Three officers taken to hospital after Edinburgh crash involving police vehicles

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart

Live Editor

Comment
Published 24th Oct 2025, 07:22 BST
Broughton Street crash: Edinburgh city centre roads closed as police vehicles involved in four vehicle crash
Two marked police vehicles involved in crash

Three police officers have been taken to hospital following an early-morning crash in Edinburgh city centre involving two marked police vehicles.

Emergency services were called to the incident in Broughton Street at around 6am on Friday.

Edinburgh city centre roads were closed after police vehicles were involved in a crash.
Edinburgh city centre roads were closed after police vehicles were involved in a crash. | Scotsman

Police said three officers were taken to hospital for assessment, but their injuries are not believed to be serious.

A damaged police car and police van were taken away from the scene by a recovery vehicle.

The area was taped off by police before Broughton Street reopened to traffic shortly after 9am.

Road closures were put in place from East London Street, Albany Street, Forth Street and York Place.

Police said investigations into the crash to establish the full circumstances are continuing.

