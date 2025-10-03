The single-decker First Bus has hit traffic lights in central Glasgow.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A bus driver is in hospital after his vehicle crashed near George Square in Glasgow.

The single-decker First Bus ploughed into traffic lights before striking a building on North Frederick Street on Friday morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

North Frederick Street, next to George Square, in Glasgow where the incident happened. | Google Maps

Images of the scene posted online show the bus had mounted the pavement and become wedged between traffic lights and a building.

The road was closed following the crash at 8.25am.

Police Scotland said the driver was taken to hospital, adding: “The road is closed and officers remain at the scene.”