Bus ploughs into traffic lights and hits building in Glasgow near George Square as driver in hospital

By Neil Pooran
Comment
Published 3rd Oct 2025, 11:06 BST
The single-decker First Bus has hit traffic lights in central Glasgow.

A bus driver is in hospital after his vehicle crashed near George Square in Glasgow.

The single-decker First Bus ploughed into traffic lights before striking a building on North Frederick Street on Friday morning.

North Frederick Street, next to George Square, in Glasgow where the incident happened.placeholder image
North Frederick Street, next to George Square, in Glasgow where the incident happened. | Google Maps

Images of the scene posted online show the bus had mounted the pavement and become wedged between traffic lights and a building.

The road was closed following the crash at 8.25am.

Police Scotland said the driver was taken to hospital, adding: “The road is closed and officers remain at the scene.”

First Bus has been contacted for comment.

Dare to be Honest
