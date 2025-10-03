Bus ploughs into traffic lights and hits building in Glasgow near George Square as driver in hospital
A bus driver is in hospital after his vehicle crashed near George Square in Glasgow.
The single-decker First Bus ploughed into traffic lights before striking a building on North Frederick Street on Friday morning.
Images of the scene posted online show the bus had mounted the pavement and become wedged between traffic lights and a building.
The road was closed following the crash at 8.25am.
Police Scotland said the driver was taken to hospital, adding: “The road is closed and officers remain at the scene.”
First Bus has been contacted for comment.
