B9006 crash: Highland road closed after three-vehicle crash involving campervan
A Highland road is closed following a three-vehicle crash.
Emergency services were called to the B9006 at Culloden Moor around 2.10pm on Friday.
It is understood the crash involved one campervan and two cars. The road is closed in both directions.
Police remain on the scene and are urging drivers to avoid the area. It is not known if there have been any serious injuries.
A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said two appliances were sent, with the authority called at 2.12pm.
The vehicles later left the scene at 3.15pm.
