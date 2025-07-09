Dundee street closed off as police attend bus crash

Police remain on the scene.

Emergency services have been called to a bus crash in Dundee.

At around 3pm, police received reports of the one vehicle crash on Dura Street.

Pictures shown to The Scotsman show an Xplore Dundee bus crashed into trees near the Dura Street roundabout.

It is understood that around 15 to 20 passengers were on board and that one passenger reported a minor injury. The passenger, along with the driver, are being looked after by medics.

Dens Road is currently closed at the junction with Dura Street and the junction with Alexander Street.

A spokesperson for Xplore Dundee said: "We can confirm one of our buses was involved in an incident where the vehicle came off the road this afternoon.

"The details of the incident are still being assessed but we believe around 15 to 20 passengers were on board.

“It is believed one passenger reported a minor injury and who, along with the driver, is being looked after by medics."

Police and the ambulance service have been contacted for more information.

In a statement, police said: “Dens Road in Dundee is currently closed at the junction with Dura Street and the junction with Alexander Street following a one vehicle crash involving a bus, which was reported around 3pm on Wednesday, July 9.