B996 crash: Man, 22, dies in fatal crash near Blairadam as driver in 'life-threatening' condition
A 22-year-old man has died after a car crash on the B996 on Sunday night, while the 21-year-old driver is in hospital with “life-threatening” injuries.
The collision took place around 10.50pm on the B996 at the junction for the B9097 near Blairadam.
The 22-year-old passenger was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver and another male passenger, aged 20, were rushed to hospital.
The 22-year-old’s family have been informed.
Police have described the driver’s condition as “life-threatening”. The 20-year old passenger is also said to have suffered serious injuries.
Officers said the collision involved a black Seat Leon car. They are now appealing for information about the incident.
Sergeant David Farr said: “My thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died at this difficult time. I would urge anyone who may have been in the area around the time of the crash and witnessed what happened, or has any dashcam footage which could assist, to please get in touch with officers.”
Anyone with information is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference number 4040 of August 17.
