The 13th century Scottish castle that's among the most romantic proposal destinations on the planet

It among Scotland’s most photographed landmarks

Eilean Donan Castle has been named among the world’s most romantic proposal spots.

The historic fortress, located on the Kyle of Lochalsh within the Highlands, received an overall score of 61/100 and ranked 18th in the world.

It is one of Scotland’s most iconic and photographed landmarks and is uniquely positioned at the meeting point of three sea lochs.

The castle’s timeless beauty and cinematic atmosphere have made it a favourite for weddings, engagements, and filmmakers alike - including the James Bond film The World is Not Enough (1999).

The top 30 list, put together by A Diamond is Forever, ranked popular locations around the world based on accessibility, cost of entry, Instagram-ability, cultural and spiritual impact, amenities, surprise factor, exclusivity, safety, weather stability and noise level.

The castle’s striking appearance has made it a go-to location for filmmakers worldwide. | Heritage Images/Getty Images

Eilean Donan Castle scored 8/10 for its “Instagram-ability” and also received the same rating for its noise level as the castle offers a generally peaceful environment.

Outside of peak tourist seasons, the surrounding lochs and hills create a quiet, romantic atmosphere ideal for an intimate proposal moment.

Despite the castle welcoming around 600,000 visitors annually, its expansive grounds allow couples to find quiet corners for private moments, especially in the early morning or near sunset.

Highland castle is ‘steeped in history and legend’

Scoring 6/10 for its “cultural and spiritual impact”, Eilean Donan Castle is steeped in history and legend.

Named after the 6th-century Irish Saint Donan, the island was once home to a religious community before becoming a fortified stronghold in the 13th century to guard against Viking raids.

Over centuries, the castle has expanded, contracted, and even been destroyed, only to be meticulously restored in the early 20th century.

Eilean Donan Castle also offers a gift shop, restrooms, and a cozy coffee shop serving homemade soups, fresh sandwiches, and baked goods featuring locally sourced ingredients.

Visitors can take home mementos and enjoy a taste of Highland hospitality before or after exploring the castle grounds.

Scoring 6/10 for safety, the castle is well maintained but features uneven staircases and historic stonework that may require care when exploring. Visitors are encouraged to wear suitable footwear when navigating the grounds.