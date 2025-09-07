Philip Miller is a former Scotsman arts journalist

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter, get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Scottish crime writer whose books have earned rave reviews in the US has been approached by James Bond producer Barbara Broccoli about accessing film rights.

Philip Miller, who lives in Edinburgh, said his US publishers had received a number of enquiries from TV and film producers interested in acquiring the rights for his Scotland-set Shona Sandison books series - with Ms Broccoli among those who have made an approach.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Miller said: “There’s been interest in TV and film rights. The new book has reignited interest in the whole series. We’ll see where it goes, there’s a rich amount of good crime drama on TV. As a writer, you’ve got to keep level headed about it, because it’s easy to get over-excited.”

Ms Broccoli has worked as a producer of the James Bond series, on films starring Pierce Brown and Daniel Craig. She held overall creative control of the Bond film franchise until earlier this year, when it was ceded to Amazon MGM Studios.

Mr Miller, who is speaking at the Bloody Scotland crime festival in Stirling later this month, said he believed his latest novel, The Diary of Lies, published in the UK by Berlinn, had resonated with American readers due to the political situation in the US. Set in Edinburgh in the aftermath of the Covid pandemic, the book follows journalist Ms Sandison as she investigates a story from within the government, while her friend takes up a job in communications in a new state agency, where he becomes aware of a “sinister, top-secret project”.

He said: “The American reviews seem to pick up on the idea of striving against forces that are shaping - and questioning everything. That really seems to have resonated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There are parallels to real life. The book was written in a cold winter, when a lot of people were sick and we were going through a very difficult time. In the story, the main character is increasingly isolated and becomes a lone light against the darkness.”

He added: “I think when I was writing it a couple of years ago, there was a lot of turmoil - and it has only got worse.”

Crime author Philip Miller will appear at Bloody Scotland. | Phil Miller

Civil servant Mr Miller, a former arts reporter at The Scotsman, said his previous career had inspired him to persevere as a writer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “It took a while and a few false starts, but I was very much encouraged through meeting writers through my job and seeing the false starts and frustrations they had had.”

The Diary of Lies has received rave reviews in the US from publications including The New York Times, as well as on public radio NPR.

“Far from being one of those cozy British crime stories, this novel offers a lament for a Great Britain that's lost its bearings,” the NPR review said.

Mr Miller added: “It has been really surprising and nice [to receive so many positive US reviews]. As a writer, it is really reassuring.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson from Bloody Scotland said: “The film and TV interest from Barbara Broccoli on top of all the outstanding reviews Phil has received in the US is incredibly exciting.

“Crime fiction has always been one of Scotland’s greatest exports and we’re looking forward to seeing Phil Miller at Bloody Scotland next week – where we also have the son of John Le Carre and Mick Herron to whom he has been compared.”

Mr Miller’s second book in the Shiona Sandison series, The Hollow Tree, has been nominated for the Shamus Awards, awarded by the Private Eye Writers of America for the best detective fiction genre novels and short stories of the year. His previous book, the Goldenacre, won the Shamus Award for the Best First PI Novel at the event in 2023.