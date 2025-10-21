The number of e-bikes in the city will rise to 340 by the end of the month.

Edinburgh’s cycle hire scheme is to be expanded to include more areas of the city from the end of the October.

The e-bike scheme, operated by Swedish firm Voi, launched on September 3 with 50 e-bikes available in the city centre.

New figures from Edinburgh City Council reveal there have been more than 21,700 individual trips by more than 5,800 riders since the scheme launched, covering a total of almost 60,000 kilometres.

The Scotsman’s Transport Correspondent Alastair Dalton did a test ride of the bikes when the scheme launched | John Devlin / The Scotsman

The council said it is now working with Voi to move to the “second phase” of the scheme, which will dramatically increase the number of available e-bikes and expand the boundaries where the bikes can be used.

Currently, the bikes can only be used within a relatively small “geofenced” area in and around the city centre, bounded by Dalry, Warriston, Easter Road and Marchmont, beyond which the motor should stop working.

The new area where cycles can be used is shown in white, the current boundary is in pink | supplied

The expansion of the scheme has been confirmed to include Holyrood Park, Meadowbank and further north, taking in Bonnington, Leith and Newhaven.

The changes will mean a total of around 340 e-bikes on the streets of the capital from October 31.

The council has said previously the target was for about 800 e-bikes to ultimately be available.

The council said it would continue to monitor the scheme with Voi, but plans remained on track for “full coverage of the city” by the end of the year.

Transport and environment convener, Councillor Stephen Jenkinson said: “I’m delighted that we’re moving to the next phase of expanding our cycle hire scheme. The figures we’ve seen speak for themselves in terms of uptake, with hundreds of journeys being made across our city each and every day.

“I’ve no doubt that the scheme will continue to go from strength to strength and before long everyone in Edinburgh will be able to take advantage of this accessible, affordable, and sustainable way of getting around.”