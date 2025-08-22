Swedish operator Voi has confirmed from when the bikes will be available to hire in Edinburgh.

The cost to hire e-bikes under a new dockless cycle scheme for Edinburgh has been revealed, as the Swedish operator confirmed the transport would be available to rent from next month.

The bikes will be available to hire from Wednesday, September 3 as part of a two-year trial, Swedish company Voi has confirmed.

Two of the Voi bikes that will be available for use in Edinburgh from September. | Voi

And the cost to hire one of the e-bikes will come in at £2.20 for 20 minutes. Voi has claimed this will mean travelling from Haymarket to Easter Road Stadium on one of the e-bikes will be the same cost as using a bus.

Customers will be able to use the Voi app for hire by accessing via the App Store or Google Play store, and adding payment details before riding.

Edinburgh City Council will decide the pick-up and drop-off parking locations for the bikes. The hire locations will be marked on the Voi app.

Customers will be required to upload a photo of their parked bike at the end of the hire to prove it has been done according to the scheme’s rules.

Stephen Jenkinson, Edinburgh’s transport and environment convener, said: “I’m really pleased that we’ve returned a cycle hire scheme to Edinburgh. Voi is a highly experienced operator, with many successful schemes across the UK and abroad, and I’m looking forward to working with them in this exciting new chapter for our city.”

He added: “The new scheme will allow everyone to be able to move around our city in a healthier and more sustainable way. We’re also ensuring that the scheme is accessible for all our residents and visitors, with a wide range of concessionary and discount fares available.

“We know that the demand and appetite for cycling is already strong. Just last week we saw the record for daily cycle journeys on Leith Walk being broken with 2,147 at the Picardy Place counter. Our other major active travel routes such as the City Centre West to East Link (CCWEL) and Roseburn to Union Canal have all seen increasing patronage since their opening too.”

Two models of e-bikes will be available in Edinburgh under the scheme.

Customers will be able to hire an Explorer 4 e-bike - with a larger metal basket and softer seat - or the Explorer Light 1, which Voi has billed as being 25 per cent lighter than standard e-bike models.

The decision to appoint Voi as the scheme’s operator comes after council officers evaluated bids by several companies, including prominent bike hire firms Lime and Dott.

James Bolton, Voi’s UK general manager, said: “We are working closely with the council to make an affordable scheme that is sensitive to, and learns lessons from, the previous scheme and our experience in similar cities like Oxford, Cambridge and Liverpool.

“At Voi we see massive amounts of untapped potential in Scotland, where people are really looking for affordable, quick and convenient ways to get around.”

The original Just Eat-sponsored hire bicycles. The previous scheme in Edinburgh closed in 2021. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA | PA

The city’s previous bike hire service, run under the Just Eat Cycles brand by Serco, used a docked model, where electric bikes were parked in charging bays at stations in the city.