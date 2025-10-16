Glasgow announces when its major bike hire fleet will go all-electric as Voi takes over from nextbike
Glasgow’s long-established bike hire scheme is to go all-electric from around November 10.
The move from predominantly traditional cycles will come when operator Voi Technology takes over the contract from nextbike by TIER, the city council announced in Thursday.
It comes six weeks after Voi launched a bike hire scheme in Edinburgh on behalf of the city council after a gap of four years, initially with 50 cycles.
Glasgow’s 1,200-cycle nextbike scheme, which was launched in 2014, will continue until October 31.
Then, after a gap of around ten days, the first of at least 1,000 brand new Voi electric bikes will become available.
A city council spokesperson said: “While there may be a brief period of reduced availability at the very start of the roll-out, the transition will be swift, with Voi's new scheme expected to be fully operational by mid-November.”
Like nextbike, Voi’s bikes will be hired via an app with pay-as-you-go, day passes and monthly subscriptions available.
As in Edinburgh, two models will be available, with bikes stationed at more than 100 marked, but dockless zones, which are locked and unlocked via the app.
Voi will offer the lighter, zippier, gearless Explorer Light 1, and the Explorer 4, which has a comfier saddle, larger luggage basket and two gears, making it better for longer rides.
The Swedish firm, which won a contract for up to five years, will hope to build on the previous scheme’s success, which has attracted more than 280,000 riders who have made nearly three million trips.
The council said riders with remaining credit on their nextbike account could have it refunded by contacting nextbike’s customer service team on 020 8166 9851 or emailing [email protected].
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.