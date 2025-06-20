Woman, 21, charged after crash in Falkirk area left three dead

A young woman has been charged after a fatal crash in the Falkirk area left three men dead.

The tragedy occurred around 6.15pm on Friday July 26 last year on Moss Road, near the village of Dunmore.

Reece Williams, aged 23, Lewis Soden, aged 24, and Connor Page aged 21, all died after the white Ford Focus they were travelling in crashed.

Now almost 11 months after the incident, police reveal that the 21-yer-old female who was driving the Focus has been arrested and charged in connection with a road traffic offence.

The three victims of the fatal crash last July: Connor Page, 21, left; Reece Williams, 23, top right; and Lewis Sodden, 24, bottom right. Pics: Contributed

She is due to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court at a later date. Police added that a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

At the time of the crash, it was revealed Reece was currently living in Camelon, but originally from the Dunfermline area, while Lewis was from the Cambridgeshire area and Connor was from Brecon in Wales.

In a statement released bu Police Scotland following the crash, Mr Williams’s family said: “Reece will forever be a much-loved son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin, and friend.

“There will not be a day where we don’t hold space to remember Reece and the memories that we made together.

Moss Road near Dunmore where the fatal crash took place last July. Pic: Michael Gillen

“We’d like to express our thanks to the emergency services, witnesses and to everyone who has sent their condolences.”

Mr Soden’s family said: “Lewis has and will forever be a much-loved son, brother, grandson, nephew, and friend to many.

“There will not be a day where Lewis won’t be missed and where we won’t hold room in our hearts to remember him and the memories that we all made together.

“We would also like to express our thanks to all the emergency services, witnesses and to everyone who has sent their condolences.”