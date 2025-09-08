Fife roads: E-bike rider in 'serious' condition after crash on Fife main road

By Rachel Fergusson

Live Reporter

Comment
Published 8th Sep 2025, 09:59 BST
The rider was rushed to hospital in Edinburgh with serious injuries.

A 47-year-old man is in hospital with serious injuries following a serious crash while on his e-bike in Fife.

Police were called to a serious crash on Main Road in Cardenden at around 9.55pm on Sunday.

The man, who was riding a Carrera Vengeance e-bike, was rushed to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh. Police confirmed his condition is “serious”.

Sergeant Tom Aitken said “Our enquiries to establish the full circumstances are ongoing and we are asking anyone in the area who can assist to get in touch.

Officers were called to the crash on Main Road in Cardenden at 9.55pmplaceholder image
Officers were called to the crash on Main Road in Cardenden at 9.55pm | Police Scotland

“If you were driving around the time of the crash please check to see if you have any dash-cam that could help with our investigation.

Anyone who can assist is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3410 of September 7.

