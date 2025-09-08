His car was traced at the foot of a mountain in the Torridon region.

Police are reappealing for information a year after a 66-year-old hillwalker from Dingwall went missing in the Highlands.

Ian Ross, who is described as an experienced hillwalker, was reported missing by his family on September 17 2024 after they were unable to contact him.

The following day, his car, a grey Dacia Duster, was found in the car park of Beinn Alligin, a mountain in the Torridon region. The car is believed to have been parked there ten days prior, on September 8.

Ian Ross, 66, is described as an experienced hillwalker | Police Scotland

A significant search operation involving the police and mountain rescue teams has been underway over the last year, with officers using drones and artificial intelligence to help trace him.

Police have described Mr Ross as white, around 5ft 10ins tall, of medium build with grey hair and grey to blue eyes.

Officers said they expect he would have been wearing walking boots and a waterproof jacket and carrying a rucksack at the time of his disappearance.

Inspector Daniel Jack said: “A year on from when Ian was last heard from, we are appealing to anyone who is yet to speak to police or may have any information that could assist our enquiries to come forward.

“Extensive searches have been carried out in the past year, including working with our partner organisations to utilise new technology to continue our search in the area Ian was last known to be.

“We have worked alongside Torridon Mountain Rescue Team, the Search and Rescue Aerial Association and members of the community and would like to thank them for their continued support. However, despite our efforts, Ian has not been seen since.

“This remains extremely upsetting for Ian’s family, and we would urge anyone who is yet to come forward to speak to us.

“In addition, we’d ask anyone who was in the area surrounding Torridon around Sunday, 8 September, 2024, to get in touch with us, no matter how small the information may seem.”