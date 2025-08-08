The investigation is being led by detectives from Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Team.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The death of an Aberdeen man who was found injured on a street and later died in hospital is now being treated as ‘suspicious’.

Around 3.10pm on Sunday, August 3, police received a report of the man having been found injured on Skene Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where he later died on Tuesday.

Following a post-mortem examination, his death is being treated as suspicious.

The man has now been named as 25-year-old Austin Ironside.

The man has been named as Austin Ironside. | Police Scotland

‘His infectious laugh brought light into the lives of everyone who knew him’

His family have released the following statement: “Austin was popular, with friends across the city, and would do anything to help others.

“He was always smiling and his infectious laugh brought light into the lives of everyone who knew him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are all devastated by what has happened and would like privacy at this terrible time.”

The investigation is being led by detectives from Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Team.

Make sure you keep up to date with breaking news from across Scotland by signing up to our free newsletter here.

Detective chief inspector Carron McKellar said: “Our thoughts remain with Austin’s family and friends as they come to terms with their tragic loss.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Extensive enquiries to establish the full circumstances remain ongoing and I would like to reassure the local community that everything is being done to trace who is responsible.

"We will have a continued police presence in the area and I would like to thank the local community for their co-operation.

“We continue to appeal for anyone with any information which may assist our efforts to please come forward.“

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting incident 1991 of Sunday, August 3. Alternatively, information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.