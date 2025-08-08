Aberdeen crime: Man found injured on city street's death being treated as 'suspicious' following post-mortem

By Ena Saracevic

Live Reporter

Published 8th Aug 2025, 13:40 BST
The investigation is being led by detectives from Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Team.

The death of an Aberdeen man who was found injured on a street and later died in hospital is now being treated as ‘suspicious’.

Around 3.10pm on Sunday, August 3, police received a report of the man having been found injured on Skene Street.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where he later died on Tuesday.

Following a post-mortem examination, his death is being treated as suspicious.

The man has now been named as 25-year-old Austin Ironside.

The man has been named as Austin Ironside. placeholder image
The man has been named as Austin Ironside. | Police Scotland

‘His infectious laugh brought light into the lives of everyone who knew him’

His family have released the following statement: “Austin was popular, with friends across the city, and would do anything to help others.

“He was always smiling and his infectious laugh brought light into the lives of everyone who knew him.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We are all devastated by what has happened and would like privacy at this terrible time.”

The investigation is being led by detectives from Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Team.

Make sure you keep up to date with breaking news from across Scotland by signing up to our free newsletter here.

Detective chief inspector Carron McKellar said: “Our thoughts remain with Austin’s family and friends as they come to terms with their tragic loss.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Extensive enquiries to establish the full circumstances remain ongoing and I would like to reassure the local community that everything is being done to trace who is responsible.

"We will have a continued police presence in the area and I would like to thank the local community for their co-operation.

“We continue to appeal for anyone with any information which may assist our efforts to please come forward.“

READ MORE: Aberdeen: Man, 25, dies days after being found injured on Scots street

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting incident 1991 of Sunday, August 3. Alternatively, information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.

Members of the public can send information directly to the police via their Major Incident Public Portal (MIPP).

Related topics:PolicePolice ScotlandAberdeenScotland
Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice