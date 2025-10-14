Dumfries and Galloway crash: Baby and toddlers in hospital after pram hit by trailer on Dumfries road
A baby and two toddlers have been taken to hospital after their pram was hit by a trailer in Dumfries.
Police were called to the incident on Pleasance Avenue at around 3.15pm on Monday.
Officers believe the trailer became detached from a Mitsubishi Outlander car and struck the pram which was being pushed on the pavement.
Three children, aged eight months, 14 months and 18-months-old, were taken to Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary before being taken to the Royal Children's Hospital in Glasgow.
It is understood their injuries are being assessed.
The 18-year-old woman pushing the pram was taken to hospital for treatment and later discharged.
At 9pm on Monday, officers said the road remained closed to allow for an investigation at the scene.
Sergeant David Kerr, of Police Scotland's Road Policing Unit, said: "Our enquiries into this incident are ongoing and we would urge anyone who have witnessed it to come forward.
"We would also be keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam footage from the area.
"Anyone who can help is asked to call 101, quoting reference 1870 of 13 October."
