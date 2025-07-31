Officers said any information could be a “vital piece of the puzzle”

Police investigating the discharge of a firearm in Edinburgh have launched an appeal urging people with information to come forward, saying “everything is significant”.

Officers were called to Hailesland Gardens, in Wester Hailes, around 3.40pm on Thursday last week. A 23-year-old man was treated in hospital for serious injuries to his arm. No one else was injured.

Two men have been arrested in connection with the incident over the past week, but have both been released pending further inquires.

Police Scotland said detectives had been carrying out door-to-door enquiries and had established from CCTV footage that several people were in the area at the time of the incident.

Senior investigating officer, Detective Inspector Gordon Couper, said: “I would like to reassure everyone that a team of experienced detectives are working on this case.

“I believe there are people in the community who have information and for whatever reason they are not passing it on. I would appeal to them to help us and contact us. We are piecing together what happened and your detail could be the vital piece in the puzzle.

“If you saw anything or have captured any images which could assist in our inquiry, please do get in touch. Everything is significant.

“Additional officers are in the area and anyone with information or concerns can speak to these officers.”

Superintendent Paul Gillespie said: “We are determined to protect the public from harmful criminality and additional officers are on patrol to provide reassurance to everyone.

“Be assured, we are acting on your concerns and are carrying out regular activity in the Wester Hailes area, such as executing drugs warrants and tackling anti-social behaviour.

“Community-based criminality affects the lives of everyone and we are working with our partners to deliver initiatives and plans to respond, detect and deter criminality.”