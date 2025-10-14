The suspect left the scene before police arrived.

Detectives are hunting for a driver after a 51-year-old man was “deliberately struck” by a car in Glasgow.

The man was taken to hospital after being hit by a small red car on Dalsetter Avenue, Drumchapel, at around 1pm on Monday.

The driver left the scene before police arrived | Google Maps

Officers said the car left the scene before police arrived and are now appealing for information to trace the car and the driver.

No other injuries were reported.

Detective Inspector Scott Boyle said: “We are appealing to anyone who witnessed this incident to come forward and speak to officers.

“I’d also ask that those driving in the area at the time review their dash-cam footage for anything that could assist with our investigation.

