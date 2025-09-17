King Charles III has welcomed Donald Trump at Windsor Castle on day one of his unprecedented second state visit to the UK.

After landing in the UK last night alongside First Lady Melania Trump, the US President was greeted at the Royal estate by the Prince and Princess of Wales this afternoon.

King Charles and Queen Camilla will host President Trump and his wife at the 1,000-year-old castle overnight.

The couple were given an extravagant welcome, which included a scenic carriage procession through the private Windsor estate which was accompanied by the largest ever military Guard of Honour for such an occasion.

Around 120 horses and 1,300 members of the British military were involved in the ceremonial welcome, with 160 personnel from the Royal Marines and Royal Navy, 1,000 from the British Army and 140 from the Royal Air Force.

Here are 26 pictures of President Trump and King Charles during the ceremonial welcome at Windsor.

1 . The guard of honour assembles ahead of the ceremonial welcome at Windsor Castle. Jonathan Brady/PA Wire Photo Sales

2 . The Prince and Princess of Wales receive US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump at Windsor Castle day one of their second state visit to the UK Ian Vogler/Daily Mirror/PA Wire Photo Sales

3 . King Charles III and Queen Camilla receive US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump at Windsor Castle Ian Vogler/Daily Mirror/PA Wire Photo Sales