Donald Trump arrives in the UK on Tuesday night on a second official state visit - here is his plans while in the country.

US president Donald Trump is in the UK this week for a historic second state visit.

He will meet King Charles and Prime Minister Keir Starmer during his time here. The visit comes less than a week after British ambassador to the US Peter Mandelson was sacked over his relationship with paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

In Scotland, there are hopes the visit will convince the US president to come to a deal over whisky, which is subject to tariffs imposed by the American leader.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer (left) during a meeting with US President Donald Trump at his Trump Turnberry golf course in South Ayrshire. | Chris Furlong/PA Wire

When does Donald Trump arrive?

The US President will land in the UK at 8.50pm on Tuesday night.

He will be met by Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper, US ambassador to the UK Warren Stephens and the king’s lord-in-waiting Viscount Hood.

Mr Trump will then go straight to Windsor Castle, with no public facing events. Protesters are planning to greet him with a demonstration in Windsor.

What is Donald Trump doing on Wednesday?

The Prince and Princess of Wales will greet in the grounds of the Windsor Estate the US President in the morning.

He will then meet the King and Queen before doing a carriage procession from the estate to the castle. Mr Trump and his wife Melania will then have lunch in the state dining room and will visit the tomb of Queen Elizabeth II, who they met on their previous state visit.

The US president will then have his first event with the Prime Minister, as Keir Starmer and his wife will join for the beating the retreat ceremony.

There are also plans for a flypast from the Red Arrows and US F-35 jets.

The grand state banquet will take place in Windsor Castle’s St George’s Hall in the evening. It will include speeches from the King and Mr Trump.

What is Mr Trump doing on Thursday?

The US president will leave Windsor Castle in the morning and head to Chequers, the PM’s country retreat. He will meet Sir Keir and the Prime Minister’s wife, and will be greeted with a guard of honour from bagpipers.

The two leaders will hold a bilateral meeting and then sit down for a reception with business leaders. They will have lunch together before hosting a joint press conference.

Mr and Mrs Trump will leave the UK later on Thursday.

Is Mr Trump speaking to MPs?

The US president isn’t going to speak to MPs during his time in the UK.

There had been a suggestion he could address Parliament, but this would mean recalling MPs as recess starts on Tuesday evening.