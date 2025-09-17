Donald Trump LIVE: US President to meet King Charles, royals at Windsor in UK state visit
US President Donald Trump hailed the UK as a “very special place” ahead of the first full day of his historic second state visit.
Mr Trump landed at London Stansted airport on Air Force One on Tuesday evening before taking the Marine One helicopter to Winfield House in Regent’s Park, central London, where he was staying the night.
The US president told reporters on landing that he “loves” the UK.
He is due to meet with King Charles at Windsor on Wednesday. The Prince and Princess of Wales will also greet the US president in the grounds of the Windsor Estate in the morning.
Donald Trump LIVE in the UK
- US president Donald Trump has landed in the UK alongside First Lady Melania Trump
- Mr Trump is visiting the UK for the second time in less than two months, having recently opened his new Aberdeenshire resort during a five-day stopover in Scotland.
- While in the UK, Mr Trump will meet King Charles, the Prince and Princess of Wales, and Sir Keir Starmer.
The Trumps make their grand entrance
Donald and Melania Trump soon after disembarking from Air Force One at Stansted Airport on Tuesday night.
If you're not sure of Donald Trump's movements....
...while he’s here, our Westminster Correspondent Andrew Quinn has pulled together a handy explainer on just what is planned for today and tomorrow.
You can read his full explainer here.
Welcome to our live coverage of Donald Trump's visit
US president Donald Trump has arrived in the UK for a second state visit.
He landed at Stansted Airport on Tuesday night alongside First Lady Melania Trump.
“I have a lot of things here that warm my heart,” he said. “I want to tell you. It’s a very special place.”
The American leader is being feted with a stay in Windsor Castle, where he will be hosted by the King and treated to a ceremonial welcome today, and later a lavish state banquet.
Security will be paramount, with Mr Trump confined to the private Windsor estate on the first full day, before heading to the Prime Minister’s country residence Chequers tomorrow.
The Prince and Princess of Wales will play a key role in entertaining the president, who is known for his love of the royal family, and Ms Trump.
William and Kate will meet the American couple in the grounds of the Windsor estate this morning.
The Queen – who spent Tuesday afternoon resting at Windsor Castle, having pulled out of attending the Duchess of Kent’s funeral on Tuesday after suffering from acute sinusitis – is said to be hopeful she will recover in time to attend the busy run of royal events including the glittering banquet.
