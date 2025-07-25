Watch: Donald Trump's motorcade, containing presidential limo The Beast, arrives at Turnberry

By John Devlin
Comment
Published 25th Jul 2025, 23:26 BST
Donald Trump has arrived on his five-day trip to Scotland - and a huge entourage have come with him

Roads around Mr Trump’s Turnberry resort have been closed off with a massive security operation swinging into action. Crowds watched as the presidential motorcade made its way from Prestwick Airport.

Watch the video here

Related topics:Donald Trump
Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.

Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice