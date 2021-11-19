The crash occurred at around 6.20pm on Wednesday, November 17 on Airdrie Road near to its junction with Park Lane, when a red Ford Fiesta car collided with a pedestrian.

Emergency services attended the scene, and a 57-year-old woman was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Police closed Airdrie Road for around three and a half hours.

A red Ford Fiesta collided with a pedestrian on Airdrie Road, near to its junction with Park Lane, on Wednesday.

Constable Andrew Alexander, of Lanarkshire Road Policing, said: “A woman has sustained serious injuries as a result of this collision and we are appealing for information to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

“The area would have been busy at the time with other road users and pedestrians and I would ask if you have any information that could assist with our enquiries that you get In contact with police.

“If there are any motorists with possible dashcam footage of the area, I would ask that you come forward and speak to officers.”

Police can be contacted on 101 quoting incident 2801 of Wednesday, 17 November, 2021.

