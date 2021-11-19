Police Scotland welcomed the conviction of Coney, who appeared for his sentencing yesterday on Thursday, November 18.

Detective Inspector Adrian Ure, of Police Scotland’s National Child Abuse Investigation Unit, said: “Raymond Coney’s behaviour was appalling and demonstrated a complete and utter disregard for the young victims depicted in the images he was viewing.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“In committing these crimes, he mistakenly believed that the internet would provide anonymity and allow him to undertake his offending undetected. However as a result of our investigation he will now rightly face the consequences of his actions.

"Any form of child sexual abuse is a serious criminal offence and is a priority for Police Scotland. We encourage anyone with concerns about a child at risk of abuse, or a potential victim, to contact police immediately.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Raymond Coney appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday, and was sentenced to seven months in prison for his offences.