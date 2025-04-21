Woman raped in city flat as police launch investigation
The woman was reportedly raped at a Glasgow flat
A woman has been allegedly raped at a flat in Glasgow.
Police have launched an investigation into the incident, after the woman was subjected to a serious sexual assault at Carlton Court around 3am on Monday.
Enquiries are ongoing, police said in a statement.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Enquiries are ongoing following a report of a serious sexual assault on a woman in Carlton Court, Glasgow around 3am on Monday, April 21, 2025.
“Enquiries are at an early stage.”