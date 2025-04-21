Woman raped in city flat as police launch investigation

Dale Miller
By Dale Miller

Deputy Editor

Published 21st Apr 2025, 16:30 BST
The woman was reportedly raped at a Glasgow flat

A woman has been allegedly raped at a flat in Glasgow.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident, after the woman was subjected to a serious sexual assault at Carlton Court around 3am on Monday.

Police are investigating a rape casePolice are investigating a rape case
Police are investigating a rape case | Contributed

Enquiries are ongoing, police said in a statement.

The Scotsman’s free daily newsletter brings you the best coverage of our country - subscribe today

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Enquiries are ongoing following a report of a serious sexual assault on a woman in Carlton Court, Glasgow around 3am on Monday, April 21, 2025.

“Enquiries are at an early stage.”

Related topics:Police
Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice