Police hunt for four men who robbed and assaulted 74-year-old in his home

Police are investigating

The man was attacked in the early hours of Sunday

Detectives are on the hunt for four men who robbed and assaulted a pensioner in his home in North Lanarkshire.

Police Scotland said a 74-year-old was threatened in his home on Clydesdale Street in Motherwell by the group at around 2.45am on Sunday.

The men went on to steal a VW Transporter Van, which contained electrical tools.

The force said the men were wearing dark coloured clothing and concealed their faces.

They were also wearing gloves and spoke with local accents.

Officers are continuing to carry out door-to-door inquiries and will be reviewing CCTV footage.

The four men were hanging around in the street before entering the house, Police Scotland said.

The force issued a public appeal on Sunday to help find the men.

Detective Constable Saajan Learie said: “The motive for this attack is unknown and it’s imperative we trace those responsible.

“I am appealing to anyone in the area who may have seen or heard something to get in touch with us.

“Your information could prove vital in our inquiries.

“I would also urge people with dash cams and doorbell recording equipment to check their footage, there may be images relevant to our investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 0505 of Sunday April 20.