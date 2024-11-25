The hit-and-run incident happened in the Highlands

A woman is in a “serious” condition in hospital following a hit-and-run incident on the A82 in the Highlands.

The 49-year-old was driving a grey Volkswagen Golf about 5pm on Sunday when it was involved in a collision with a black Mercedes “Vito syle” van at Abriachan.

A hit-and-run incident on the A82 has left a women in a 'serious' condition. Picture: John Devlin | John Devlin

She was taken to hospital, where her condition was described as “serious, but not life-threatening”. The driver of the van stopped further up the road, then left the scene.

Police said inquiries were ongoing to trace the vehicle and driver.

Road policing Constable Scott Smith said: “I would urge the driver of this black van to come forward as quickly as possible. They will be aware they’ve been involved in a collision and are likely to have damage to their vehicle.

“I am also appealing to anyone who was on the A82 around the time and saw what happened to get in touch. If you have dashcam footage of the area please review this and bring anything significant to our attention.”