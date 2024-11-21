Missing man found dead near Scottish quarry may have been hit by vehicle
A man whose body was found near a quarry six days after he was last seen may have been struck by a vehicle, police have said.
John Geddes, 33, was last seen in the Coulardhill area of Lossiemouth in Moray at around 10.30pm on Monday November 11 and was reported missing by his family the following day.
Searches were carried out and his body was discovered near the A941 close to the Sunbank Quarry entrance at around 4.10pm on Sunday November 17.
A post-mortem examination will take place in due course to establish the cause of death.
However police said that following extensive inquiries, officers believe Mr Geddes may have been struck by a vehicle and they are following a number of lines of inquiry.
A car and its driver have been traced and investigations continue.
Detective Inspector Andrew Wilson said: “Our thoughts are with Mr Geddes’s family at this very difficult time.
“We are appealing for witnesses who may have been in the area of Elgin Road and the A941 near Lossiemouth between 10.30pm and 11.30pm on Monday November 11.
“Please contact us if you saw anyone walking in this area, specifically along the side of the A941 near Sunbank Quarry, or if you were driving and have dashcam footage which may assist with our inquiry.”
Detectives are working to piece together the last known movements of Mr Geddes to establish what happened.
This includes studying CCTV and speaking to people in the local area.
Anyone with information that could help the investigation is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 2252 of November 17.
