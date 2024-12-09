'Devastated': Woman killed in horror dog attack at Scottish flat

The 41-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene following the dog attack

A woman has been killed in a dog attack at a flat in Aberdeen.

Michelle McLeod, 41, died at the scene of the incident, which happened in the city's Foresterhill Road about 11.15pm on Saturday night.

The attack was reportedly carried out by an American Bulldog.

The dog was euthanised following the attack. Police are carrying out enquiries into the incident.

A statement released via police by Ms McLeod’s family said they were “devastated” at her loss.

“She was a much-loved mother, daughter and friend to many and will be sorely missed by all who knew her,” the statement said. “We would like to ask that our privacy be respected and allow us to grieve at this very difficult time.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 11.15pm on Saturday, December 7, 2024, police received a report that a woman had been seriously injured by a dog within a flat on Foresterhill Road, Aberdeen.

"Emergency services attended, but the 41-year-old woman died at the scene.