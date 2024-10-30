Girl, 7, rushed to hospital after dog attack on Scotland street
A seven-year-old girl was taken to hospital after a dog attack in Glasgow’s east end.
The child was attacked on Maukinfauld Road, Parkhead, around 3pm.
Almost two hours later, ten police vehicles remained parked near a Lifestyle Express shop on nearby Rattray Street, which was cordoned off.
The cordon extended to a row of houses, many decorated for Halloween, with crowds of neighbours standing around on the street with police.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 3pm on Wednesday, October 30, we received a report of a dog having attacked a seven-year-old girl on Maukinfauld Road, Glasgow.
“She has been taken to hospital for treatment.
“Officers are in attendance and there is no risk to the wider public. Enquiries are ongoing.”
