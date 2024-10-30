Girl, 7, rushed to hospital after dog attack on Scotland street

The girl was taken to hospital

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A seven-year-old girl was taken to hospital after a dog attack in Glasgow’s east end.

The child was attacked on Maukinfauld Road, Parkhead, around 3pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Almost two hours later, ten police vehicles remained parked near a Lifestyle Express shop on nearby Rattray Street, which was cordoned off.

The cordon extended to a row of houses, many decorated for Halloween, with crowds of neighbours standing around on the street with police.

Police were called following the attack | PA

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 3pm on Wednesday, October 30, we received a report of a dog having attacked a seven-year-old girl on Maukinfauld Road, Glasgow.

“She has been taken to hospital for treatment.