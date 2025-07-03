Glasgow crime: Woman, 35, charged after man found dead at block of flats

By Ena Saracevic

Live Reporter

Published 3rd Jul 2025, 10:09 BST
The man who died at the flat has been named as Johnson Ewere.placeholder image
The man who died at the flat has been named as Johnson Ewere. | Police Scotland.
The body of 40-year-old Johnson Ewere was discovered at the flat on Sunday.

A woman has been charged after the death of a man at a block of Glasgow flats.

The 35-year-old woman was initially arrested after officers were called to a flat on Charles Street in Royston on Sunday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Emergency services arrived at around 10.25pm and the body of a 40-year-old man, who was later named as Johnson Ewere, was discovered.

Now, the woman has been charged in connection and is expected to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court today.

Following the incident, The Glasgow Times reported several police vans were around the estate. A police cordon had also been erected within communal bins.

Related topics:GlasgowEmergency services
Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice