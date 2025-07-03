The man who died at the flat has been named as Johnson Ewere. | Police Scotland.

The body of 40-year-old Johnson Ewere was discovered at the flat on Sunday.

A woman has been charged after the death of a man at a block of Glasgow flats.

The 35-year-old woman was initially arrested after officers were called to a flat on Charles Street in Royston on Sunday.

Emergency services arrived at around 10.25pm and the body of a 40-year-old man, who was later named as Johnson Ewere, was discovered.

Now, the woman has been charged in connection and is expected to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court today.