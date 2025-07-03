Glasgow crime: Woman, 35, charged after man found dead at block of flats
A woman has been charged after the death of a man at a block of Glasgow flats.
The 35-year-old woman was initially arrested after officers were called to a flat on Charles Street in Royston on Sunday.
Emergency services arrived at around 10.25pm and the body of a 40-year-old man, who was later named as Johnson Ewere, was discovered.
Now, the woman has been charged in connection and is expected to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court today.
Following the incident, The Glasgow Times reported several police vans were around the estate. A police cordon had also been erected within communal bins.