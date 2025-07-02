Police say enquiries are ongoing into the death of a 35-year-old man.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A woman has been arrested following the discovery of the body of a man in a block of Glasgow flats.

Officers were called to a flat on Charles Street in the Royston area at around 10.25pm on Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The body of a 35-year-old man, who has now been named as Johnson Ewere, was discovered.

A 35-year-old woman has now been arrested in connection with the death.

Police say enquiries are ongoing.

The man who died at the flat has been named as Johnson Ewere. | Police Scotland.

Residents reported a large police presence on the scene.

The Glasgow Times reported that several police vans were around the estate while a police cordon had been erected within communal bins.

A police spokesperson said: “Around 10.25pm on Sunday, June 29, officers were called to a property in the Charles Street area of Glasgow.

“Emergency services attended and the body of a 35-year-old man was discovered.