Glasgow crime: Woman, 35, arrested after man found dead in block of Royston flats
A woman has been arrested following the discovery of the body of a man in a block of Glasgow flats.
Officers were called to a flat on Charles Street in the Royston area at around 10.25pm on Sunday.
The body of a 35-year-old man, who has now been named as Johnson Ewere, was discovered.
A 35-year-old woman has now been arrested in connection with the death.
Police say enquiries are ongoing.
Residents reported a large police presence on the scene.
The Glasgow Times reported that several police vans were around the estate while a police cordon had been erected within communal bins.
A police spokesperson said: “Around 10.25pm on Sunday, June 29, officers were called to a property in the Charles Street area of Glasgow.
“Emergency services attended and the body of a 35-year-old man was discovered.
“A 35-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with the death and enquiries are ongoing.”