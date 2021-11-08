Woman and teenage girl sexually assaulted in Thornliebank

A 23-year-old and a 15-year-old were sexually assaulted in Thornliebank on Sunday afternoon.

By Anna Bryan
Monday, 8th November 2021, 3:25 pm

Police received a report of the incident, which occurred in the Main Street area of Thornliebank, at around 2.30pm on Sunday November 8.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident and anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland through 101, quoting incident number 2230 of Sunday, 7 November, 2021.

"Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

