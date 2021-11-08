Police received a report of the incident, which occurred in the Main Street area of Thornliebank, at around 2.30pm on Sunday November 8.
Read More
Read MoreBritish Transport Police appeal after bike robbery on board Glasgow to Lanark tr...
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident and anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland through 101, quoting incident number 2230 of Sunday, 7 November, 2021.
"Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”