Police received a report of the incident, which occurred in the Main Street area of Thornliebank, at around 2.30pm on Sunday November 8.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident and anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland through 101, quoting incident number 2230 of Sunday, 7 November, 2021.

Police are investigating after a young woman and a teenage girl were sexually assaulted in Thornliebank on Sunday.

"Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.