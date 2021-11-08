The crime happened just before 4.30pm on Tuesday October 26, as the train travelled between Bellshill and Carluke.

The victim was approached by a man and a woman. He was threatened with a weapon by the man, who then forcefully took his bike.

Police are looking for a man who threatened and robbed another man on board a train from Glasgow to Lanark.

The man was described by police as being of slim build, around six foot and between 25 and 30 years old. His hair was dirty blonde, short on the sides and curly on the top, and on the day of the incident he was wearing a black jumper.

The police are looking to speak to anyone who saw the incident. They have asked witnesses or anyone with information to contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 385 of 26/10/21.

Anyone with information can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

